SIMON, Joseph William Joseph William Simon of Hoschton, GA, age 88, passed Nov. 28, 2019. Born in Owensboro, KY on May 18, 1931, to Peter Joseph and Bernice Edna Simon. After Owensboro High School, he served in the Navy as an electronic technician (1951-1955). Received a BS in electrical engineering at Univ. of KY and met his wife, Nancy Boggs Simon. Completed Master's degree (Univ.of FL.), worked for Sperry Microwave Electronics, Scientific Atlanta, and co-founded Electrical Magnetic Sciences in Norcross, GA (Senior Vice President 1968-1990). Joe was a strong Christian, member and deacon of Perimeter Presbyterian, honest, hard worker, lover of tennis and golf, passionately loved Nancy, kind, loving, and a gentle soul. Survivors include his wife Nancy Boggs Simon; daughter Kimberly Anne and husband David Brown, son William Bradley and wife Kelly Coleman Simon, son Joseph Matthew and wife Toreya Shea Simon, grandchildren Erin Mae Brown, William Andrew Simon, Jonathan Bradley Simon, Brianna Kelly Simon Robinson and husband Kermit Robinson, Parker Ansley Simon, and Broden Matthew Simon. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at 2:30 PM, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA, with Rev. Randy Pope officiating. The family will gather on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 1 PM until 2 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2019