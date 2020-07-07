Joseph Smith

SMITH, Joseph Allen Joseph Allen Smith, Sr. (Allen) passed June 26, 2020 in Melbourne, FL with his children at his side. Allen was born in Union Point, GA on September 16, 1937. Allen lived most of his life in College Park, GA. He was a carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Local 225. When Allen retired, he moved to Melbourne, FL and continued to live there until his passing. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bill and Emma Andrews, his brothers, James Smith and Samuel Smith, sisters, Betty McCoy and Jane Lingold, and son, Joseph Allen Smith, Jr. He is survived by his son, Warren Smith of Griffin, GA, daughters, Beth Smith of Marietta, GA, Cindy Payne of Stockbridge, GA, Vickie Ritter of Locust Grove, GA, Stephanie Bannister of Villa Rica, GA, Marilyn Holcomb of Dacula, GA and son, Grant Smith of Dahlonega, GA, sisters, Ruth Ingram of Birmingham, AL and Gloria Roberts of Jasper, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Allen was a very outgoing guy that loved a game of cards and loved spending time with his large extended family.



