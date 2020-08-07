Joseph Smith

SMITH, Joseph Harold Joseph Harold Smith, 85, of Buford, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born July 30, 1935, Joe grew up in Decatur, GA and graduated from Decatur High School in 1953. He served his country in the Army Reserve from 1953-1962. He studied Business at the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia State College in 1957. After the death of his father in 1957, Joe took on full leadership of his father's business, Smith Hardware, Decatur which he established in 1935. Joe married the love of his life, Martha, on December 12, 1961. They knew from the beginning they wanted a large family and were blessed with five children. He was a dedicated husband, father, business leader and served the community well. Throughout the years, he has grown the hardware business and his legacy continues to his grandchildren, the fourth generation. His ideals and standards of customer service have impacted the communities of Brookhaven (General Hardware), Tucker (Handy Ace Hardware), and Dacula (Handy Ace Hardware). Joe was a lifelong member of Indian Creek Baptist Church and has been an active deacon, serving since 1982. He modeled faithful Christian service in his family, church, business and community. He was a faithful follower of Christ. Joe was preceded in death by Harold DeWitte Smith (father), Ilah Mae Hudgins Smith (mother), Sarah Smith Austin (sister) and Martha Elizabeth Hobbs Smith (wife). Joe is survived by his five children, Joseph Harold Smith, Jr., Patricia Laurie Smith Benefield, Karen Sundi Smith Huff, William Eric DeWitte Smith and Alex Matthew Smith; their spouses, 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. His quiver was full! Public visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 5:00-8:00 pm at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur. In respect of CoVid 19 regulations, a private family service will be live-streamed & recorded on the A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home FaceBook page on Sunday, August 9, 3:00 pm. Burial will follow service at The Indian Creek Cemetery. The family of Joe Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who have lifted him and the family to the Lord in prayer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joe Smith to the Dekalb Historical Society for the benefit of the Indian Creek Cemetery. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



