SMOAK, Sr., Joseph Joseph Harold Smoak Sr., age 97 of Peachtree Corners, GA, peacefully passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Joseph was born September 2, 1921 in Monroe, Georgia to Raymond and Julia Patrick Smoak. Joseph proudly served in Naval Intelligence WWII Pacific Theatre. He was a 1939 graduate of Atlanta's Boys High and after WWII enrolled in Southern Tech Chamblee, Georgia where he graduated in 1952 with honors in Civil Engineering and Building Construction. He also was editor of school paper. He learned to play the saxophone in Boys High marching band. He played in small bands throughout his life and continued to play the saxophone until ninety. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, and projects around the home. He was also a well versed Civil War historian. Joseph was a faithful member of Briarcliff Baptist Church where was a Royal Ambassador leader. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Beloved stepfather Rex A. Vining, son, Robert "Bobby" Alexander Smoak; brothers, Bill Smoak and Kenneth Vining, and sister Jean Vining Gosselink. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 72 years, Geree Deas Smoak; son, Joseph Harold Smoak Jr., and daughter in-law, Katherine; grandchildren, Jared A. Smoak and Kristina C. Smoak. A Graveside service for Joseph will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at North Atlanta Memorial Park with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Briarcliff Baptist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2019