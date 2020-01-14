|
SPANN, Joseph H. Joseph H. Spann, 86 of Dunwoody, passed away Jan. 11, 2020. Mr. Spann retired from Bellsouth as a telecommunications executive and international consultant. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marion Spann, daughter, Susan Spann, sons, Joseph H. Spann, Jr. (Claire), Rick Spann (Evelyn), grandchildren, Ian and Sophie Harkins, Lucille Asbury (Thomas), Joseph H. Spann, III (Diana), Rita Spann, Clayton Spann (Taylor), Veronica Spann, Allison Spann. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, St. Vincent de Paul Society at Saint Jude Catholic Church or the Sarcoma Foundation of America. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 PM - 8 PM, with a prayer service at 7:30 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A Memorial Mass with a reception following the Mass will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 11:30 AM, at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park at 2 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020