TILLIRSON, Jr., Joseph Ester "Mr. T." Joseph Tillirson, 75, died Sunday Feb 17 from PD. He was preceded in death by mother Inez Humphries Tillirson, brother Ed Tillirson, & father Joe Sr. He is survived by wife Judith Hawkins-Tillirson and brother Daniel Tillirson. Born in Atlanta on Oct 4 1943, he received his BS & MA degrees from GSU in 1965 1972. Among the Atlanta area high schools he taught in were Campbell and Creekside. Joseph loved many thingssquaredance, photography, fishing, joking & lyingbut his passion was Teaching. He taught upper level Maths for most of his 32-yr career and was the only teacher nominated for 5 Star Teacher Awards at his school. One example of his famed sense of humor: some students, initially elated at having begged a hall pass from him, discovered to their horror that the pass had been signed by "Cpt Kangaroo" and was but a one-way pass to Detention Hall. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019