TRIBBLE, Sr., Joseph Angelo "Joe" Mr. Joseph Angelo "Joe" Tribble, Sr. passed from this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the youngest of six children, born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 12, 1944, to William and Ruth Tribble. Joe graduated from Hapeville High School in 1963, and attended Oglethorpe University for a brief period of time. He initially worked for Remington-Rand, repairing and servicing small office machinery. In 1964, Joe decided to become a police officer and worked as such for the City of Atlanta for 23 years. While working for the city, he had various duties. At differing times, he "walked a beat," drove a squad car, was part of the K-9 Corps, flew in the traffic helicopter to give the morning rush hour traffic report, and was part of the police presence at Hartsfield International Airport. Additionally, he rode as a member of the motorcycle unit. Joe loved riding motorcycles and this duty was his favorite. Joe retired from the City in 1987 and then started a second career with the Secretary of State as an investigator. He primarily investigated voter and medical fraud, traveling all over the state. He also was part of the security detail for then-Secretary of State Max Cleland. Joe retired from the State in 2000 and bought a mountain cabin in Blairsville, Georgia, where he lived up until last year. Joe loved the North Georgia Mountains, and it was a dream come true when he and his then-wife, Rosemary, moved to Blairsville with their menagerie of cats and dogs. Joe had a very soft spot in his heart for all animals, but he especially loved cats. Joe loved to collect firearms and often enjoyed target practice with friends and fellow police officers. He kept a meticulous "shop" in which he repaired various things and reloaded and primed his own ammunition. Joe enjoyed old movies, especially science fiction movies, westerns and spy thrillers. He was an expert at movie trivia. He enjoyed police shows and cold case mystery shows. He could almost always figure out "who done it" before the show was over. He loved classical music and played the trombone in younger days. He also collected Star Trek and Star Wars memorabilia. Joe is survived by his four children - Kimberly Tribble (Mark Lange), Kristen Pierce (Timothy), Joseph A. Tribble, Jr. (Sunni), and Tammy Dunn, as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, his brother, David Tribble (Gillian) and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and good friends. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister, Barbara Tribble, and three of his brothers, Bill Tribble, George Tribble and Don Tribble. Funeral services were held at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home in Hapeville, Georgia on Monday, February 18, 2019, with interment at College Park Cemetery immediately following. Daddy, we miss you dearly and you are forever in our hearts. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019