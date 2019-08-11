|
TRONCALE, Joseph Michael Joseph Michael Troncale, 77, passed away on August 9, 2019. Joe was born in Gadsden, Alabama and was the son of Joe and Lillie Troncale. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in history. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. After 30 years, Joe retired from International Paper after a long and successful sales career where he was well respected by his customers and colleagues. Joe was a founding member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Cumming, GA and faithfully attended Mass. Joe was a charter member of the Delta Theta Chapter of Beta Theta Pi at The University of Alabama and was generous in sharing his talents serving on the Board of Trustees and currently as a District Chief. He will be remembered for his love of immediate and extended family gatherings, playing games with grandchildren, watching the Atlanta Braves, watching Alabama sports, and attending and listening to opera performances. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lillie Troncale. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Troncale; sons, David (Sharon) Troncale Dunwoody, GA - and John (Jennifer) Troncale Gadsden, AL; grandchildren, Josh and Mary Grace Troncale; Lilly, Charlie, and Nicholas Troncale; brother, Frank (Mary) Troncale Branford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Joseph Michael Troncale will be held at St. Brendan Catholic Church on Monday, August 12 at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 on Sunday, August 11 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home Cumming, Georgia. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM (Central Time) at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Pius X Catholic High School Attn: Office of Advancement 2674 Johnson Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30345. Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive,Cumming,Georgia 30040 770-886-9899 www.mcdonaldandson.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019