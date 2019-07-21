Resources More Obituaries for Joseph WATSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph WATSON

Joseph Robert "Bob" Watson passed away in Savannah, Ga. on June 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Bob was the youngest of three children of Aubrey Asbury Watson and Annie Ruth Sewell Watson, and grew up in the Virginia Highland area of Atlanta. He attended public schools and began working at the age of 12 at Cox's Drugstore, an experience that formed both his work ethic and his lifelong love of ice cream and Coca-Cola. He attended Atlanta's venerated Boys High School, graduating with the Class of 1944. By the time he was 17, Bob had won a coveted announcing job at WSB Radio, and within two years he was hosting his own late-night big band radio show. "The Platter Party" was one of the most popular programs of its kind in the country. As one of the earliest "disk jockeys," Bob's time slot and broadcasting location from The Biltmore Hotel provided the perfect opportunity for popular band leaders, singers, musicians, actors and other celebrities to stop by for interviews and promote their latest projects. The Platter Party name was later copied by at least 50 other stations. Bob's popularity was based on his personable manner and easygoing interviewing style, an encyclopedic knowledge of the popular music and musicians of the day, and responsiveness to his listeners. At the height of his popularity, the closing theme song of the Platter Party, "Nighty-Night," was published in sheet music form with his photo on the cover. Bob attended Georgia State and then Emory University while working nights in radio, achieving a Journalism degree in 1949. By that time, he had become serious about Dorothy Forrester, a pretty girl from his Bass Jr. High days; they were married in 1950. In 1953, Bob accepted a position with WQXI radio, eventually becoming the station's sales manager. In 1961, he made the difficult decision to leave radio and embark on a new career as the advertising and public relations executive for Fulton Federal Savings & Loan Association. He would spend the remainder of his career at FFS and its successor companies. Bob was active in many civic and philanthropic organizations, including The , Georgia STAR Student, American Red Cross, the Georgia Savings & Loan League, Atlanta Jaycees and the Atlanta Advertising Club. He served as President of the Atlanta Civitan Club, and was voted, "Civitan of the Year." The Georgia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America honored him with its George Goodwin Award for significant contributions to the community through volunteer service. And in 2017, he was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and received its Founders and Directors Award. Bob remained active in his retirement years, continuing to be a leader at Druid Hills Baptist Church, where his mother had been a 1914 charter member, and with the alumni associations of Boys High, Georgia State and Emory. He continued as a 50-year member of Civitan, manned the Arts Center water station for the Peachtree Road Race for 35 years, and served as a mentor for young people at every opportunity. His sweetheart Dot passed away in 2003 after 53 years of marriage. Bob Watson was unfailingly kind, with beautiful blue eyes and a great sense of humor and optimism that never left him. He loved cats, music, golf, his family, a corny joke and a good Varsity hot dog. He will be dearly missed. Bob is survived by daughters Beth Taylor (Steve), Amy Rhodes (Cash), granddaughters Clayborne Fulchi (Ryan) and Casey Ives (Nick) and four great-grandchildren, all of Savannah; and step-grandson Jason Taylor (Micah) of Greenville, SC. Step-grandson Scotty Taylor of Savannah preceded him in death. There will be no service, but donations can be made in his memory to the Atlanta Humane Society, an organization he wholeheartedly supported. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019