BALLARD, Josephine Josephine Crawley Ballard, 90, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 7, 1928 in Ringgold, GA to the late Myrtice and Milton Crawley. Josephine was married to the late W.A. (Bud) Ballard for 57 years. Josephine is survived by her sister, Marsha Mask, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville. There will be a private family funeral. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019