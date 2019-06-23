BRITT (Childs), Josephine C. Mrs. Josephine Childs Britt, age 95 passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Wellstar Paulding Nursing Center in Dallas, GA following several years of declining health. Jo was born in Red Hill, GA on May 10, 1924, to her parents Rasho Gates Childs and Emma Wilbanks Childs. Josephine married Julius Howard Britt November 22, 1946. They were married 59 years when Howard passed away in 2006. Jo and Howard spent the majority of their married life living in Douglasville, GA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jesse (Jackie) Childs, Mary Ruth Childs Howell and Etrulia Childs; two brothers, R.G. Childs and Edgar Childs; grandsons, Vic Thompson and Ryan Pace; and great grandson, Keaton Meyer. Surviving are her six children and their spouses, LaFaitha and Don Tolliver, J.H. and Teresa (Wilde) Britt, Sue and David Mundt, Nelson and Nita (Herren) Britt, Peggy and Victor Thompson, and Lois and Rick Pace; 12 grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "Toe Toe", LaDonna and Billy Meyer, Travis Tolliver, Brittanie and Jerry Sewell, Julie Byrd, Jonathan and Aubrey Britt, Amber and Kevin Stone, Nathan and Amy Britt, Lindsey Britt, Christy and Steve Mendick, Lisa Thompson, Seth and Kristy Pace, and Ashley Pace; 20 great grandchildren, Cody, Mikaela, Ava, Katie, Tyler, Aleia, David, Chloe, Cayden, Taylor, Hayden, Megan, Avery, Troy, Josephine, Nicholas, Kristine, Destin, Natalie and Emma; step greats, Tanner, Hanna, Annabelle and Mia; seven nieces and nephews also survive. As a homemaker, she was creative and enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. In addition to being a wife and the mother of six children, she balanced a career in retail and retail management. She began her working career with F.W. Woolworth Co in Atlanta, GA. Over the years, she worked in office admin for Oxford Industries and later managed a local general merchandise store. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Don Voyles officiating. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Community Grove Cemetery, 3464 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary