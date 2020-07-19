Josephine Wells

WELLS, Josephine Taylor "Josie" "Jo" Josephine ("Josie" or "Jo") Taylor Wells of Flowery Branch, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on July 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Henry Taylor and Bazelle (Barcroft) Taylor. Born in Atlanta, she grew up in the Virginia Highlands neighborhood. She first attended Agnes Scott College then graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi (AOP) sorority. She had a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics. While in college she met her husband Chesley Hartman Wells of Tampa, Florida, a student at Georgia Institute of Technology. She attended Kingswood Church in Dunwoody, and volunteered with the Assistance League of Atlanta at the Attic Treasures Thrift Shop in Chamblee. She enjoyed travel with her family and friends, including national parks, Alaska cruise, Caribbean cruise, Ireland, England, Netherlands, and China. She enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends. She is survived by her brother Henry (Anne) Taylor, her children Wade (Mona) Wells, Valerie Wells, Natalie Wells, and Bruce Wells; her grandchildren Kevin Wells, Gordon (Brian Brown) Wells, Eric (O'Brien) Carlson, Scott Carlson, Ariel Carlson, Sarah Grace Wells, and Virginia Wells; and her great-grandchildren Wells Carlson, Cunningham Carlson, and Ada Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Chesley and her daughter Carolyn Wells. A graveside service will be scheduled at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. Date to be announced in the winter time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Attic Treasures Thrift Shop in Chamblee or Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody.



