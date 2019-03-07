DUNLAP, III, Joshua "Dondi" A light that once shined so bright has been extinguished here on Earth, to only be made to shine even brighter from up above. Our beloved husband, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Joshua "Dondi" Dunlap, III, was called home early Friday morning, 3-1-2019. He went to sleep on this side feeling at peace with his heart full of joy and love, only to be awakened in a place that prayerfully, we all will one day return to: our first home. Services: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 1pm at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318 (Assemble at the church). Internment services will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019,10am at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Assemble at Murray Brothers Funeral Home (Cascade) at 8am to travel to the military cemetery. Viewing times: Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Friday, 3-8-2019 from 1pm - 9pm; Family will be present from 5pm - 7pm. In lieu of flowers please make checks payable to SWEEAC. Mail to 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Lower Level, Atlanta, GA, 30310. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary