GARDNER, Joshua Darrell Joshua Darrell Gardner, age 31, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Russell and Penny Gardner. He is a graduate of Lassiter High School. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to audio books, spending time with his family, and following his favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech. Joshua was preceded in death by his brother, James Gardner, and grandparents, Wayne Gardner and Carolyn Creel. He is survived by his parents, Russell and Penny Gardner; brother, Jeff Gardner; sister-in-law, Stephanie Gardner; sister, Catherine Gardner; niece, Addison Gardner; nephews, James and Reid Gardner; grandparents, James and Gloria LeVert and Kimsey Creel; aunts and uncles, Richard and Cindy Gardner, Ralph and Brenda Gardner, Randalyn and Tom Smith, and Cathy and Jeff Paulen; thirty-six cousins who loving shared their lives with Josh; and his special friend and caregiver, Jennifer Moriarty. The family will receive guests for visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta. Interment will be at the Marietta Campground Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Josh's name to The Stop ALD Foundation by visiting, www.stopald.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019