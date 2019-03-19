Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Oliver WILLIAMS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joshua Oliver WILLIAMS Jr. Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jr., Joshua Oliver Celebration of Life for retired LTC Mr. Joshua Oliver Williams, Jr. will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Bethel United Methodist Church 1215 New Hope Rd Atlanta. Instate 10 a.m. Interment will take place on Thursday at 12 Noon at Georgia National Cemetery. Dr. A. Elaine Crawford Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m. - 9p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta. 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now