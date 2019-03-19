|
|
WILLIAMS, Jr., Joshua Oliver Celebration of Life for retired LTC Mr. Joshua Oliver Williams, Jr. will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 11 am at Bethel United Methodist Church 1215 New Hope Rd Atlanta. Instate 10 a.m. Interment will take place on Thursday at 12 Noon at Georgia National Cemetery. Dr. A. Elaine Crawford Pastor. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m. - 9p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta. 404-349-3000 MBFH.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019