MOORER, Journe Isis Journe Isis Moorer of Conyers, GA. entered eternal life on Oct. 31, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 PM, at The Hand of the Lord International Church 1399 Austin Drive Decatur, GA. 30032, with Bishop Jeffrey Mabry, Eulogist. Senior Pastor Yaquais Shelley. Interment Resthaven Garden of Memory. Journe Isis will lie in state from 12 PM, until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy., 138 SE Conyers, GA 30094 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019