Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
The Hand of the Lord International Church
1399 Austin Drive
Decatur, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
The Hand of the Lord International Church
1399 Austin Drive
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Journe Moorer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Journe Moorer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Journe Moorer Obituary
MOORER, Journe Isis Journe Isis Moorer of Conyers, GA. entered eternal life on Oct. 31, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 PM, at The Hand of the Lord International Church 1399 Austin Drive Decatur, GA. 30032, with Bishop Jeffrey Mabry, Eulogist. Senior Pastor Yaquais Shelley. Interment Resthaven Garden of Memory. Journe Isis will lie in state from 12 PM, until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy., 138 SE Conyers, GA 30094 (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Journe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -