BANKS, Joy Sue Joy Sue Banks, age 86, of Loganville, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. Pam Woodson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at the Locust Grove City Cemetery. A native of Cochran, GA., Mrs. Banks was a retired realtor with Bob Wood Real Estate. She was a 20+ year member of the Gwinnett Women's Council of Realtors where she mentored many new realtors in their careers and was a Double Phoenix Award recipient. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tucker. Survivors include her husband Hugo Banks of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and LuAnn Banks of Woodstock; daughter and son-in-law, Layne and Joel Stewart of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Lindsey S. Banks of Chicago, IL, Ashton E. Banks of Woodstock, Rachel (Eric) Burton of Rome; Rebecca Stewart of Smyrna and Allen Joel Stewart of Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tucker, 5073 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.