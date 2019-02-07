Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Joy CARTEE Obituary
CARTEE, Joy Joy Lewis Cartee, age 67, of Norcross, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Joy loved her family and enjoyed cross stitching. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners Chapel. Joy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack Edward Cartee; sons, Chad Cartee and Josh Cartee; daughter, Laurie Kidd; brothers, Jerry Lewis, Steve Lewis and Chris Lewis; sister, Regina Simms; grandchildren, Katy and Ali. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019
