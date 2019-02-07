|
|
CARTEE, Joy Joy Lewis Cartee, age 67, of Norcross, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Joy loved her family and enjoyed cross stitching. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners Chapel. Joy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jack Edward Cartee; sons, Chad Cartee and Josh Cartee; daughter, Laurie Kidd; brothers, Jerry Lewis, Steve Lewis and Chris Lewis; sister, Regina Simms; grandchildren, Katy and Ali. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019