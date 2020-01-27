|
|
MAYO, Joy Joy Wollerman Mayo age 90, of Monroe, passed on January 24, 2020. She was born in Vandalia IL on August 4, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Archie Mayo. Surviving are daughter Jill Mayo; son and daughter in law Jack and Aiza Mayo; daughter and son in law Jody and David Jackson; Grandchildren Amy Jackson and Stephen Jackson. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 AM, at First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Interment will be at 2 PM, Eternal Hills Cemetery, Snellville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 27, 2020