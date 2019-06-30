|
ADAMS, Joyce Ann Joyce Ann Waddell Adams, age 82, of Norcross, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. David Moon officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tucker. A native of Marietta, Mrs. Adams was employed with Dunn & Bradstreet for 13 years and retired from Ashland Chemical Co. after 33 years of service. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harold A. Adams and her daughter, Lynn Wilson. Survivors include her son-in-law, Bob Wilson of Buford; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Victor Roberts, of Roswell; sister-in-law, Janice Waddell of Jefferson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019