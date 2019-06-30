Services
Joyce Ann ADAMS

ADAMS, Joyce Ann Joyce Ann Waddell Adams, age 82, of Norcross, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, with Rev. David Moon officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tucker. A native of Marietta, Mrs. Adams was employed with Dunn & Bradstreet for 13 years and retired from Ashland Chemical Co. after 33 years of service. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Harold A. Adams and her daughter, Lynn Wilson. Survivors include her son-in-law, Bob Wilson of Buford; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Victor Roberts, of Roswell; sister-in-law, Janice Waddell of Jefferson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019
