AUTREY, Joyce Joyce T. Autrey passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born June 22, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia as the only child of Herman and Eileen Thie. She grew up in Atlanta and graduated from All Girls High School in Atlanta and the University of Georgia in Athens, where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. While at UGA, she met the love of her life, Merriell Autrey, Jr. of Griffin, Georgia. They married on August 13, 1947 and lived in Married Student Housing on the University campus until they graduated. They just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in August. Their loving marriage produced 3 sons. Merriell's job with the C&S National Bank took the family from Atlanta to Chicago and finally back to Atlanta in 1963. After returning to Atlanta, Joyce became very involved in her community and her church. She was a member of the Briarmoor Manor Garden Club, a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and an active participant in the Elementary and High School PTAs and Touchdown Club. Joyce was a devout, lifelong member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta and was involved in cooking dinners for the Sunday evening youth meetings, being a member of the church Circle and participating in many other church activities. She loved traveling and was an amazing cook. Joyce will be remembered for her compassion, beauty, dry wit, intelligence and commitment to her friends, family and community. She was also an avid golfer and tennis player. One of her greatest attributes was her ability to persevere through adversities and adapt to change. In 1986, she suffered a massive stroke, but through hard work and determination, she was able to return to driving and lead a productive life despite her paralysis. Joyce is survived by her husband of 72 years; three sons; Thie (Pam), Tim and Greg (Julie Anne); grandchildren; Chris Autrey (Stephanie), Stacy White (Kyle) and Rachel Autrey; and great-grandchildren; Brogan White, Morgan White, Kendall Autrey and Braden Autrey. Joyce's family would like to thank her caregivers for the care and support they have provided Dietrich, Tammy, Stephanie, Sheila, Alberta, Crossroads Hospice and Budd Terrace. The funeral service for Joyce will be at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA on Sunday, September 22nd, at 3 PM, with visitation at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 731 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 or a .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019