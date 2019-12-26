|
|
CRUM, Joyce Joyce Adele Crum went to Heaven on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born to Frederick and Adele Kuhne on January 27, 1935 in Charleston, SC; grew up in Florence, SC, graduating from Florence High School in 1953. She graduated in 1956 from the Medical College of South Carolina as a Registered Nurse (RN). While attending MCSC, she met the love of her life, Raymond H. Crum, Jr., who was attending The Citadel. They married in 1957, and celebrated 62 years of marriage on August 7, 2019. Joyce was a faithful military wife, raising 4 girls and supporting her husband while moving often, setting up their new homes and ensuring her daughters were settled into their schools and churches with ease. Joyce loved being a nurse and worked as a RN in many different states and fields, finishing her career in home health. In her retirement, she continued as a community nurse in her neighborhood Peachtree Corners, GA, driving them to their appointments or visiting with them, often bringing communion and providing comfort and prayer. She volunteered with Norcross Meals on Wheels for 36 years, serving as President of the Board for over 20 years. She also served as a volunteer at Christ the King Lutheran Church, including the Christ Care Committee, front office staff, and letter writing campaigns. She also enjoyed her many years in the choir, singing joyously to the Lord. Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Colonel (Ret'd) Raymond H. Crum, Jr., 4 daughters, Beth, Jacksonville, FL, Lisa (Rob), Amherst, VA, Laura (Bill), Hoschton, GA, and Christa (Mike), Buford, GA. She was MumMums to 7 grandchildren, Amanda (Anthony), Tyler (Lauren), Grace (Ben), Faith (David), Amelia, Brantley, and Eden. Joyce was also thrilled to be a great-grandmother to Anthony, Pierce, and Alivia Adele, born two weeks ago. Most of all, Joyce was a joyful giver and selfless servant to many. Whether it was a personal card, an article she felt was important, or a friendly visit to someone in need, Joyce was happy to be God's hands and feet. She never met a stranger and greeted all with a hug and smile. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and knew her final resting place would be in Heaven. For that, we are most comforted. Joyce will be dearly missed by everyone she touched in her life, especially her loving and devoted husband, Ray. So, in her memory, we ask that you do something kind for someone today, serving selflessly, as she would. As this is the season of joy and joy was in her heart and name, we ask that you "Share Joyce", e.g., by greeting someone joyfully; sending out a kind note; or buying a coffee for the person behind you (#shareJOYce) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norcross Meals on Wheels, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Norcross, GA, or pay it forward with a kind deed to carry on Joyce's legacy of love. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at 11:30 AM, on Monday, December 30, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770 - 448 - 5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019