EARL, Joyce Joyce Virginia Garrett Earl passed away on Monday, September 23. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Paine College graduate, she was a beloved educator having taught in the Atlanta Public Schools since 1953. Services are being planned and will be held at Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church, 704 Charlotte Place in Atlanta, (404) 794-8458. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454. Visit our website at www.carlmwilliams.com, for further details.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 28, 2019