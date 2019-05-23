Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
Buford, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Earley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Earley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Earley Obituary
EARLEY, Joyce Joyce Kennedy Earley, age 84, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bernice Johnson Kennedy; brother, Loyd Kennedy. She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Roger Earley, Suwanee, GA; son, Jepp Earley, Sugar Hill, GA; Daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne Earley and Kenny Smith, Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Phillip Earley, Kelley Smith, Kristen Smith; great grandchildren, Jareth Earley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily and Jackie Queen, Buford, GA, Rachel and Aubrey King, Lawrenceville, GA, Dora and Larry Johnson, Suwanee, GA, Doris and Chuck Tarver, Snellville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Earley was born February 4, 1935 in Suwanee, GA, where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Suwanee School, Suwanee, GA. Mrs. Earley received her degree from Rhinehart College in Waleska, GA. She was a retired receptionist from Dr. George Tootle office in Duluth, GA after many years of service. Mrs. Earley was a member of Suwanee United Methodist Church in Suwanee. GA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Interment will be at Level Creek Methodist Church Cemetery, Suwanee, GA The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan's Funeral Home
Download Now