EARLEY, Joyce Joyce Kennedy Earley, age 84, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bernice Johnson Kennedy; brother, Loyd Kennedy. She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Roger Earley, Suwanee, GA; son, Jepp Earley, Sugar Hill, GA; Daughter and son-in-law, LeAnne Earley and Kenny Smith, Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Phillip Earley, Kelley Smith, Kristen Smith; great grandchildren, Jareth Earley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily and Jackie Queen, Buford, GA, Rachel and Aubrey King, Lawrenceville, GA, Dora and Larry Johnson, Suwanee, GA, Doris and Chuck Tarver, Snellville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Earley was born February 4, 1935 in Suwanee, GA, where she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Suwanee School, Suwanee, GA. Mrs. Earley received her degree from Rhinehart College in Waleska, GA. She was a retired receptionist from Dr. George Tootle office in Duluth, GA after many years of service. Mrs. Earley was a member of Suwanee United Methodist Church in Suwanee. GA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Martin officiating. Interment will be at Level Creek Methodist Church Cemetery, Suwanee, GA The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019