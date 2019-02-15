|
|
JONES, Joyce S. Joyce Rita Sipple Jones, of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. Joyce was born October 29, 1930, in Hammond Indiana and was the daughter of Patrick and Sarah Sipple. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 plus years, Wayne L. Jones. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Jones (Jeannine) of Dunwoody, GA and Darren Jones of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was a graduate of Indiana University and a lifelong teacher. Funeral services will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA on Friday February 22 at 10.30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2019