Obituary Condolences Flowers LASSETER, Joyce Reid Mrs. Joyce Reid Lasseter died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019; she was 94 years old. Joyce was born in Atlanta on February 18, 1925, and grew up in the southwest area of the city. She enjoyed sharing memories of her life in Atlanta during those years, including living in a boarding house that her parents had during the 1940's. Her father worked as a butcher in a local grocery store but his avocation was as an inventor. Joyce inherited her love of Christmas and entertaining from her mother, and her quick mind and wit from her father. Joyce lived all of her life in Fulton and DeKalb counties, moving as an adult to the Emory and Toco Hills areas. Joyce married Candler P. Lasseter, Jr., in 1948 and they joyously celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before his death in 2014. She lived all of her life in Fulton and DeKalb counties, moving as an adult to the Emory and Toco Hills areas. She and Candler were active church members, first of Glenn Memorial Methodist Church when they had a young family, and then of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. She had a love of life and an interest in people that was beautiful and strong. She learned to tap dance as a young girl and could, and did, "Shuffle Off to Buffalo" well into her 80's. She brought happiness to many and truly did not know a stranger. As a quintessential southern woman of a certain era, she was also a force of nature. She graduated from North Avenue Presbyterian School (NAPS) and started working at the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta the following Monday. Joyce went on to work and retire from the Citizens & Southern (C&S) National Bank. Much of her time there was as a teller at the C&S branch on Peachtree and 12th Streets. It was here, during the colorful 1960's and 70's, that she met many friends and characters who would become life-long companions. After retiring from C&S, Joyce enjoyed a successful career as a realtor for Thibadeau Realty in Decatur, GA. She knew the streets and neighborhoods of the area, having seen dirt roads turn into pavement and skyscrapers rise from what had been a small town. She regaled clients with history lessons and gossip alike, as she drove the area and showed properties. Her energy was boundless. Joyce's great loves included hosting social gatherings and listening to jazz music, something she did up until her final breath. Joyce celebrated her birthday this year with a party at the Varsity, a location that was a traditional stop before Georgia Tech football games. She was always happiest when surrounded by people, proven by the groups she hosted for celebrations, holidays and any chance she could, graciously welcoming anyone to the table. She treasured and enjoyed her family and friends, both those she'd had for over 50 years as well as newer ones. She was proud and appreciative of the accomplishments of her grandchildren, in particular. Joyce loved to travel and shared that love with family and friends. She carried her love of life and people to far-off places, including travels in England, Europe and South America, as well as ocean cruises. Not heeding travel warnings, in the fall of 2001 she traveled to Africa with a friend and her daughter. Having great-grandsons living in Asia gave her the opportunity, when she was in her late-80s, to travel to the Great Wall of China, as well as to India on her 90th birthday. She was rarely at a loss for words, but when standing before the Taj Majal in 2015, she commented that she never would've thought she'd travel so far. Then, as ever, she kept on moving. She was at home both at Mary Mac's Tearoom as well as over lunch when wandering the streets of Rome (Italy). In a testament to the surprise and beauty of love, a few years after being widowed in 2014, Joyce found love and companionship with a wonderful gentleman that she met at church, Dave Clarke. They shared a love of music and family, as well as dinners almost every day of the week over her last few years. We hope that Dave finds comfort in knowing that he brought love and happiness into her life. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Candler, brother, Ray Reid, and son-in-law, Vann Angel. She is survived by her daughter Laurie Angel of Cave Spring, GA; grandchildren Beth and Eric Angel; granddaughter Alyssa and her husband, Clifton Cobbs; grandson Tom and his wife, Megan Stack Lasseter; former and forever daughter-in-law Francie James Lasseter; and son, Steve Lasseter. In addition, she was a very happy and proud great-grandmother of the wonderful Max Kenneth and Patrick Candler Lasseter. This past year, she also formed a special bond with Francina Fluker Russ, who provided loving care and filled her life with happy activities, laughter and love (along with the advice to a younger woman that one should avoid red nail polish). She was also looking forward to the upcoming wedding of grandson Eric Angel to AnneMarie Prieto, to be held in October 2020. We know she will be with us in spirit. Joyce's memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11am at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Decatur, with internment following. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 Lavista Road, Decatur, GA 30329.