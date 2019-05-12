MEDLOCK, Joyce M. Our beloved mother, friend, and grandmother, Joyce M Medlock, 86, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born June 6, 1932 in Tucker, GA, the daughter of Fayette Lee and Margie Cain Martin. She wed H. Clyde Fortenberry and established her life in Clarkston, GA and had 3 children. She married Robert T. Medlock, Sr., later in life after Clyde's passing. Joyce was an integral, vital, and loved member of every community she belonged, sharing her contagious love of life with everyone for she knew no strangers. She was a tireless volunteer at Clarkston Baptist Church and later at Snellville First Baptist in Snellville. She owned and managed Carriage Oaks Apartments in Clarkston, GA for 16 years. Once the apartments were sold, Joyce retired to Snellville, GA. She became quite the traveler and could regale others with many places on the globe she had visited. Her sudden passing has left an empty space in our hearts that we will fill with memories of Mom, her passion for life and infectious laugh, her love of Christ, and her generous and caring spirit. Survivors include a brother, Charles L. Martin (Jeanette); children Robeta Christine Fortenberry, Dale Miller-Tidwell (Vince), Marie Carter (Larry); grandchildren Kelly Fortenberry (Lorna), Ted Fortenberry, Robin Miller (Jacob), Brooke Miller, Ryan Williams (Alaina) and Lauren Williams; great-grandchild, Kimberly Fortenberry. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or to St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation (SJH Heart Institute) in memory of Joyce M. Medlock. The funeral will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Chapel, Decatur, GA, Tuesday, May 14, 12:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019