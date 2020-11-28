MARTIN, Joyce



Joyce Ruus Martin passed away after a brief illness on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Edwin Ruus, and her granddaughter Krista Marie Springs. Born in Charleston, SC on January 21, 1933, she was the product of strong German Lutheran roots. Her parents, Edwin Ruus and Lucille Buck Ruus, were second generation German immigrants and proud "Charlestonians". Her grandfather founded H. Buck & Son, a family-run grocery store on the corner of Ashley Avenue and Cannon Street in the early 1850's. For more than one hundred years, the family lived above the store and continued to operate it until its closing in 1962. Joyce attended Ashley Hall, a prestigious all-girls school from which she graduated in 1951 and where her mother, Lucille, was an equestrian instructor for many years. Joyce went on to graduate from Newberry College in 1955, with an Elementary Education degree and taught school for a brief period of time. While at Newberry, she made several life-long friends. After relocating to Atlanta, she raised a family and worked for several years in market research. She was a devout Christian and was actively involved in several neighborhood churches through the years, including Briarcliff Baptist Church, which became her "spiritual base". She recently became a resident of Kingsbridge Senior Living facility and enjoyed her new "community" of friends and staff who quickly became like family. At her core were the principles of faith and family. Besides her love of God, her pride and joy was her family that continued to grow year by year. She loved her children dearly: Mariann Ruus Martin (Pate), Joyce Elizabeth (Beth) Martin (Raizes), Ruslyn Marie Martin (Prokay), Catherine Caroline Martin (Little), and Michael Russell Martin. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way), whom she loved with all her heart. She set the bar high, with the way she lived her life daily, creating a standard that her family aspires to emulate. Through life, she ran the good race and finally found God's finish line. A life well lived. Ever loved and always missed. We will never forget you "Nana"



