Joyce McDANIEL Obituary
McDANIEL, Joyce Joyce Mason McDaniel age 84 of Jasper, GA passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Smyrna First Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Don Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Friday, March 8, 2019 and Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna (770)435-4467. www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019
