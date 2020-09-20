Joyce Moody

MOODY, Joyce B. Memorial Services for Mrs. Joyce B. Moody, of Decatur, will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Reverend Joseph Parker, Officiating. She leaves to cherish, son, David Moody; grandsons, Dr. Corey Brent Moody, Kyle Austin Franklin Moody (Brittany); co-grandmother, Toni Echols; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 9:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.