NIX (WILLIAMS), Joyce Joyce Williams Nix, age 87 passed peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Joyce was a longtime resident of Sandy Springs, GA. She retired from Great West Life Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodson and Ada Williams, her brother, Billy D. Williams and her son, Philip H. Nix. Joyce was survived by her son, Robert Steven Nix and his wife, Katherine D. Nix and their sons, as well as her brother, Dennis Williams. Other surviving family members are cousins, Barbara Ward, Nellie Connell and Harold Cox as well as several nieces and nephews. Joyce loved life and loved to laugh. She was a very strong and independent woman and loved her sons above all else. Joyce will be missed by all that knew her. A memorial service will be scheduled when it is safe for all to attend.