PARKER, Joyce Joyce Augusta Parker, of Atlanta, GA, passed away June 1, 2019 at 86 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Morton Parker of Savannah, GA. She is survived by her three children, Stephen, Jeffrey, and Bethallyn Parker. She leaves behind two daughter in-laws Sherrie and Tiffany Parker, seven grandchildren Stephanie Barth, Tom Barth, William (Bo), Jason Emory, Anna, John, and Terry Parker, Great Granddaughter Caroline Rose Barth and her brother and sister in-law Don and Dot Pirkle. She was the daughter of Thelma and Malvin Pirkle. Joyce was born March 22, 1933 in Atlanta and attended Roosevelt high school and Georgia State University. She worked at Lockheed Martin doing mechanical drafting. She later taught reupholstery at Atlanta Technical School. One of the passions of her life was helping to restore the Fox Theater by leading a group of volunteers in refurbishing the furniture at the historic theater. The board of Trustees honored Joyce with a Seat in the theater with her name on it. She was proud to have played a role in fix the Fox Theater campaign. A service celebrating her life will be held Friday, June 7, at 1:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA. 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia, Reception following at Sandy Springs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019