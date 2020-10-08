Joyce Parker

PARKER, Joyce Ann Endsley
Joyce Ann Endsley Parker entered eternal rest Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Joyce was a woman with a quiet strength, strong-will and love for life. She is survived by her loving daughters, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 4pm - 6pm at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134. Celebration of Life Services will be streamed and held Friday, October 9, 2020, 1pm, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at Basket Creek Baptist Church, 7289 Capps Ferry Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Basket Creek Baptist Church at http://www.basketcreek7289.org
.