POSSIEL, Joyce Margaret Joyce Margaret Possiel passed away surrounded by family on February 27, 2020 after a long illness. She was 80 years old. She was born and raised in Brockton, MA, and graduated from Bentley College. She met her husband William Possiel and started a family before moving to Marietta in the mid 1970's where they raised their family. Joyce lived a full life enjoying family, travel, photography and the arts. She always enjoyed going back to New England to visit family and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband William Possiel, and sister Priscilla Nicholson. Joyce is survived by daughter Jana (Daniel) Harless, son Scott (Tricia) Possiel and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was cremated in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020