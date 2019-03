RICE, Joyce The Homegoing Service to celebrate the life of Joyce Rice will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2470 Bruce St., Lithonia, GA 30058, with Pastor Edward L. Randolph, Jr., officiating, and Pastor Roderick Perrymond conducting the Eulogy. Her remains will lie in state at 10:00 a.m., until the hour of service. The interment, for Lt. Col. Joyce Mae Rice, USA, Retired with full military honors, will take place at a later date (TBA) at Georgia National Cemetery, located at 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. with Wake and Delta Sigma Theta Service from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Please, visit our website to extend condolences at www.levettfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers those who so desire may make scholarship donations in memory of Joyce Mae Rice to the Joyce Mae Rice Scholarship Fund at New Love Tabernacle Christian Church, 5480 Browns Mill Rd., Lithonia, GA 30038. For additional information please call 770-981-0072. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary