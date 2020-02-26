|
ROACH, Joyce C. Joyce C. Roach, 88, a longtime resident of Atlanta died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby L. Chastain, Charles Stowers Roach, son, Gregory Clark Chastain, and sister, Renee Clark Gore. Joyce will forever be remembered for being full of joy, her thoughtfulness, and for always putting others first. Surviving are her daughters and sons in law, Joy and Jim Wood, Millie and Clay Threeton, son and daughter-in-law, Chip and Janet Roach, grandchildren, Melissa Wood, Phillip Wood, Matthew Schwartz, MD (Annie), Charles Roach (Kimberly), Elizabeth Ferris (Phillip), Kathleen Roach, great-grandchildren, Grace and Allie Roach, Luke, Jacob, and Charles Schwartz, and sister, Mary Jo Moon. Memorial services celebrating Joyce's life will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 28, at one o'clock in the afternoon, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception with the family following the service at the church. Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private entombment at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to A.G. Rhodes Foundation https://www.agrhodes.org/donate/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020