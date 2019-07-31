|
|
ROCKWELL, Joyce LaVelle Cash Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Joyce LaVelle Cash Rockwell formerly of Madison, GA will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta. Rev. Douglas E. Stowers, officiating. Interment, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Evergreen Memorial Gardens Athens, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Anita LaJoyce Smith (James) of Brandywine, MD and brother Earnest C. Cash (Floris) of Stony Brook, NY. Viewing one hour before service. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019