Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
17 Fairburn Rd
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rockwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rockwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Rockwell Obituary
ROCKWELL, Joyce LaVelle Cash Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Joyce LaVelle Cash Rockwell formerly of Madison, GA will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta. Rev. Douglas E. Stowers, officiating. Interment, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Evergreen Memorial Gardens Athens, GA. She is survived by her daughter, Anita LaJoyce Smith (James) of Brandywine, MD and brother Earnest C. Cash (Floris) of Stony Brook, NY. Viewing one hour before service. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now