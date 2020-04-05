Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
For more information about
Joyce smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce smith


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce smith Obituary
SMITH, Joyce Mrs. Joyce Smith, age 75 of Jonesboro passed away April 1, 2020. Born February 17, 1945 in Richmond, VA., Joyce was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family with everything in her, just ask anyone she knew. She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Joel Mitchell Smith of Jonesboro. They met at the prom and married in Forest Park, and raised their family in the area. She is also survived by her mother, Juanita Safford of Jonesboro, and her sister, Sandra Davis (Ron) of Orlando, FL. She was "Mom" to her three girls, Tracy Smith Roane (Hampton) of Alpharetta; Jill Smith Brown (David) of Jonesboro and Amy Smith Scarboro (Chris) of Jonesboro. One of her favorite names to be called was "Nana" by her five grandchildren, Mitchell Roane, Parker Hayes, Sutton Scarboro, Anna Lea Roane and Joel Scarboro. She was never happier than when they were all together. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -