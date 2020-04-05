|
SMITH, Joyce Mrs. Joyce Smith, age 75 of Jonesboro passed away April 1, 2020. Born February 17, 1945 in Richmond, VA., Joyce was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family with everything in her, just ask anyone she knew. She is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years, Joel Mitchell Smith of Jonesboro. They met at the prom and married in Forest Park, and raised their family in the area. She is also survived by her mother, Juanita Safford of Jonesboro, and her sister, Sandra Davis (Ron) of Orlando, FL. She was "Mom" to her three girls, Tracy Smith Roane (Hampton) of Alpharetta; Jill Smith Brown (David) of Jonesboro and Amy Smith Scarboro (Chris) of Jonesboro. One of her favorite names to be called was "Nana" by her five grandchildren, Mitchell Roane, Parker Hayes, Sutton Scarboro, Anna Lea Roane and Joel Scarboro. She was never happier than when they were all together. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge. 770-210-2700
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020