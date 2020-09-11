Joyce Stephens

STEPHENS (STUBBS), Joyce Joyce Stubbs Stephens passed away Sept 6, 2020 at the age of 89 in Peachtree City, GA. Joyce, daughter of James and Bessie Stubbs was born in Griffin, GA on December 22, 1930. She married the love of her life Robert (Bob) Terrell Stephens on March 2, 1956. She was a star basketball player (center) at Griffin High School. After graduation she worked at the experiment station in Griffin, GA until she was hired at Delta Air Lines where she was employed for close to 10 years before moving to Fairhope, AL in 1965. It was here that she worked as a purchasing agent for Poser Business Forms for over 20 years before retiring. She was well respected for her loyal work ethics and her kindness to all those that worked with her. She was also actively involved in programs at the First Baptist Church of Fairhope for over 30 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who is survived by her daughter, Kelli Stephens Gaster of Atlanta, GA (Tom Gaster) and her grand-daughter, Caroline Renee Gaster. Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert (Bob) Terrell Stephens, her parents James and Bessie Stubbs and her siblings, James, Gladys, Nedrell and Jackie. A memorial service will be held graveside, on Saturday, September 12 at 11 AM, at Memory Gardens in Fairhope, AL. Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, (251) 990-7775. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairhope, AL, Ashley Glen Assisted Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City, GA or charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, 19689 Greeno Rd., Fairhope, AL, 36532. 251-990-7775. www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
