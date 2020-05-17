|
|
TINGLEY, Joyce Joyce Vaughn Tingley, 81, of Oxford, GA, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020. Joyce's kind and loving spirit brought happiness to everyone around her. She enjoyed going to the gym with her friends, spending time with her family, and watching her great nieces play sports on the weekends. Joyce was a long-time resident of the Atlanta area where she graduated from Murphy High School, in 1956, and then later retired from Scripto. She was still active with her Murphy alumni and always loved attending the alumni lunches and reunions. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Burt Tingley of Atlanta, GA; and her parents, Herman and Hazel Vaughn of Atlanta, GA. Joyce is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, John and Vicki Hennecy of Lawrenceville, GA; her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Donna Vaughn of Smyrna, GA; her niece and her husband, Kirk and Kristie Martin of Dacula, GA; her step-daughter, Tina Tingley of Chiefland, FL; and her nephew and his wife, Blue and Hollie Winkles of Dallas, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the East View Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 3572, Lilburn, Georgia 30048-3572 (In Memory of Joyce Vaughn Tingley). Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020