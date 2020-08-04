1/1
Jphn Wyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jphn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYATT, John Lee John Lee Wyatt, of Dillard, GA, passed away on July 30, 2020, his 81st birthday. Lee was born the son of the late Mertha Lee Wyatt and the late Beverly Gardner Royal Wyatt on July 30, 1939. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Jonathon Levii English. He received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Georgia Tech where he went on to work for the Atlanta Journal Constitution for 23 years as the Head of the Mechanical Department. Lee then worked for Paul Heard Company for several years while overseeing the installation of heating and air in several establishments such as the Georgia Dome, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, multiple hospitals, prisons, and the Georgia Port Authority. He founded Wyatt Mechanical Company in 1995, an HVAC company in Rabun County, where he retired. In his retirement, Lee never actually stopped working. He was on the building committee at the Head of Tennessee Baptist Church where he served for many years. He loved golfing and fly fishing, especially in Wyoming, and was a member of Trout Unlimited. His greatest love was his family. Lee spent as much as time with his family as he possibly could. Watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their extra-curricular activities brought him the greatest joy. His survivors include his wife, Betty Kelly Wyatt, two sons, David (Lisa) Wyatt, of Highlands, NC, Tracy (Wendy) Wyatt, of Tampa, FL, one stepson, Claude (DeeDee) Dillard, of Dillard, GA, three daughters, Sandra Lee Wyatt, of Destin, Florida, Kelly (Dean) Owens, of Dillard, GA, Leslie Wyatt, of Destin, Florida, two sisters, Anne Wyatt Damewood, of Atlanta, GA, Judy Jacobs Cleveland, of Cumming, GA, seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive him. Due to the pandemic our nation is currently facing, the family will hold a private burial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's memory to the Roy Kelly Fund at Head of Tennessee Baptist Church, P.O. Box 184 Dillard, GA 30537. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, GA, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
898 Highway 441 South
Clayton, GA 30525
(706) 782-9599
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Beck Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved