Juanita Abernathy, the wife of the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and one of the last stalwarts who helped birth the modern Civil Rights Movement, has died.
Abernathy's family confirmed her passing in a statement late Thursday, calling her the "last remaining person who was actively involved from 'day one' of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Civil Rights Movement."
Ralph David Abernathy died of heart attack in 1990 at age 64.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019