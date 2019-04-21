AILION, Juanita Dorsett Was born Jan. 29, 1921 in Batesville, AR. and died in Kennesaw, Ga April 11, 2019 after a brief illness. Nita was raised in Batesville, AR, Little Rock, AR and Memphis, TN. She graduated from Memphis Tech High in 1939 and Memphis Academy of Art. With WWII Nita joined the US Navy Waves and was stationed in Coronado, CA. She served from 1943 to 1945 and achieved the rank of Yeoman 2nd Class. After WWII she became an illustrator in fashion & advertising working for numerous department stores in Memphis, Chattanooga & Atlanta. She and husband Richard and family moved to Avondale Estates, GA in 1962 and were among the original tenants of the Atlanta Merchandise Mart. Nita owned Hello World Travel Agency from 1970 to 1996. Nita is pre-deceased by her husband Richard M. Ailion, and daughter Andrea Sikora Redmon, mother Lillie Pharis Dorsett, father Nathan Ellis Dorsett, and sister Betty Dorsett Hargrave of Memphis, TN. She is survived by son Robert Dorsett Ailion, (Donna) and grandson Robert D. Ailion Jr. of Avondale Estates, GA, son, Jack A. Ailion (Mary), grandchildren Katie and Rick Ailion, Alpharetta, GA. Cousin, Samuel Hartford Pharis, Roswell, GA. She is also survived by her granddaughter and wonderful care giver, Candice Sikora Sides (Jeremy) and great grandchildren Fiona and Gavin, of Acworth Ga. She leaves behind special friend Dr. Cappy Ricks, of Atlanta, GA. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 on Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Avondale Community Clubhouse at Avondale Lake in Avondale Estates, GA Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary