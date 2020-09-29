1/
Juanita Aldredge
ALDREDGE, Juanita


Mrs. Juanita Aldredge of College Park passed away September 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Aldredge of College Park; daughter, Susanne McGaughey and her husband Clifford Holmes, III (Tres) of Montgomery, AL; and grandchildren, Josiah, Kaitlin, Caleb, Erin, Daniel, Shannon, and Jonas McGaughey. Funeral services were held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Rev. Dan McFarland officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Juanita loved the color blue and to honor her, the family requests everyone attending the service to wear the color blue or anything bright and colorful. The family will received friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
