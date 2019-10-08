Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wake
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
APPLING, Juanita Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Juanita Gantt Appling Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 11 AM, Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Instate 10 AM. Father Jerome McKenna, C.P., Celebrant. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church, at 10:30 AM on day of service. Preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Tonia Mays (Walter) and Keitha Gantt. Juanita is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Mitzi Beebe (Thomas) of Olympia Fields, IL and Cathy Vinson of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Giselle Beebe of Dallas, TX; grandsons, William T. P. Beebe of Olympia Fields, IL and Walter Vinson III of Atlanta, GA; God-daughter, Dr. Dorie Saxon, MD of Atlanta, GA; sisters and brothers include Barbara J. Gantt, Carolyn Jackson (Arthur), John O. Gantt, Jr. (Doris), Cynthia Gantt, Angela Gantt all of Forsyth, GA, Harold W. Gantt (Patricia) of McDonough, GA and Sidney Kinsler (Winston) of College Park, GA; uncle and aunt, David and Oreatha Sewell of Forsyth, GA; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing today 9 AM 9 PM. Wake this evening from 6 - 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 8, 2019
