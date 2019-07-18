BLOCKER, Juanita B. Mrs. Juanita B. Blocker, 87, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, July 15, 2019. Juanita was born February 22, 1932 in Sylvania, Georgia, daughter of the late Harvey Wooten Blakey and Herman Bessie Whitner Blakey. She graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and received a B. S. in Homemaking education from Georgia State College for Women. She taught at the Savannah Vocational School and Brenau College in Gainesville, Ga. She also served as an Asst. Home Demonstration Agent in Tattnall County. Juanita volunteered for the Emory Women's Auxiliary and was an active member of her church. She was a talented cook, seamstress and enjoyed quilting and knitting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Alvin Blocker. Survivors include her son, Robert Lee Blocker; daughters, Nancy Blocker Dungan and Kathy Dee Blocker; a sister, Bessie Blakey Strange; granddaughters, Madison Arden Limbacher, Karen MacKenzie Blocker and Rebecca Raye Dungan; and a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Rose Limbacher. A service to celebrate the life of both Juanita Blakey Blocker and Raymond Alvin Blocker will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Georgia Baptist Children's Home or Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills: Mission Fund (1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033). To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit their memorial page at asturner.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019