BUHRER, Juanita Juanita Buhrer, age 101, of Snellville, GA, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Juanita was born in 1918 on a farm in eastern MO into a loving family. She was grateful for the programs of the Roosevelt administration that allowed her the opportunity to attend business college and later find a job in Chicago. She loved and cared for her family over a century of accelerated and dramatic change. In retirement, she and her husband Charles moved to Snellville, GA where they were active members in the community and charter members of the Westminster Presbyterian church. She enjoyed many hobbies and activities and was a woman of generosity, kindness, courage and strength. She was much loved and appreciated by her family and will be sorely missed. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her son Charlie and her grandson Derek. She is survived by her daughter Karen, her grandson Mark, and great-grandchildren Rajie, Cody, and Lily. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Snellville, GA, at 2 PM, on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
