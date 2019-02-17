Services
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Elberton Christian Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Elberton Christian Church
NORMAN, Juanita Florence Juanita Florence Norman, 96, of Elberton died February 10, 2019. Surviving are son, Cal (June) Norman; siblings: Al Florence, Martha (Ken) Jones, Winston (Jan) Florence; grandchildren: Stuart (Alicia) Norman, Stacey (Kurt) Wilson, and Sherrill (Steven) Pettitt. Funeral services celebrating her life will be Wednesday, February 20, at 11a.m. at Elberton Christian Church. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30a.m.-10:30a.m. prior to the service. Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is in charge.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 17, 2019
