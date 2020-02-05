Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Hoosier United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Hoosier United Methodist Church
2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
Juanita Perry


1935 - 2020
Juanita Perry Obituary
PERRY (PARKS), Juanita "Gwen" Ms. Juanita "Gwen" Parks Perry of SW Atlanta passed away on January 30, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 7, at 11 AM, at Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311; Rev. Gary Dean, Pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10 AM. Public viewing ONLY at the church. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
