PERRY (PARKS), Juanita "Gwen" Ms. Juanita "Gwen" Parks Perry of SW Atlanta passed away on January 30, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 7, at 11 AM, at Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311; Rev. Gary Dean, Pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10 AM. Public viewing ONLY at the church. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020